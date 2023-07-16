The pair took 35 minutes to beat China’s Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi in straight sets 21-14, 21-17.

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani are getting closer to claiming their first crown this year as they advance to the US Open 2023 final.

The pair, seeded third, took 35 minutes to sweep aside the fifth-seeded duo from China, Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi in straight sets 21-14, 21-17, in the semifinal of the tournament held in Mid-America Centre, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Taiwanese twins Lee Fang-chih — Lee Fang-jen await Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin in the final after the seventh seeds trounced their compatriots Lin Yun Chieh-Su Li Wei, 21-17, 21-12, in the other last four matches.

The Malaysians will have a chance to end more than a year’s drought after they last lifted the title in the German Open 2022 by powering past China’s Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi, 23-21, 16-21, 21-14.

The US Open is the current world No 53 pair’s first assignment after they went separate ways last February before reigniting their partnership last month.