KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani claimed their first title of the year after emerging as the 2023 US Open champions on Sunday.

The third seed pair took only 30 minutes to defeat Lee Fang-Chih-Lee Fang-Jen of Taiwan 21-9 and 21-10 in the final match at the Mid-America Centre, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The US Open is the first tournament for the world number 53 pair who reunited last month after going their separate ways in February.

Their victory marked the end of a year-long title drought since the 2022 German Open.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin received a prize of US$16,590 (RM77,562), while the runners-up Fang-Chih-Fang-Jen were awarded US$7,980 (RM37,308).