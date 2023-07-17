Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova defeat third seeds Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens.

LONDON: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei won her fourth Wimbledon women’s doubles title on Sunday when she teamed with Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic to defeat third seeds Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens.

Hsieh and Strycova came through 7-5, 6-4 in the final against the Australian-Belgian pair.

The 37-year-old Hsieh also won the title in 2013 with Peng Shuai, 2019 with Strycova and two years ago alongside Mertens.

She also has two French Open championships in 2014 with Peng and last month with Wang Xinyu.