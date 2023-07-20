Kuala Langat Amanah chief Safiee Harun claims Morib voters will not support Hasnul Baharuddin if the Amanah man were to seek a third term.

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Langat Amanah chief Safiee Harun is proposing that a fresh face be fielded to contest the Morib seat, instead of Hasnul Baharuddin, in the upcoming Selangor state election.

Hasnul has been the Morib assemblyman for the past two terms.

Safiee claimed voters would not support Hasnul if he were to seek a third term.

“We believe Amanah should present fresh and credible faces to carry on the responsibility of serving the people, especially given the changing political landscape towards more open politics.”

Safiee added that the public wanted an elected representative who was caring, efficient and had fresh ideas.

“We believe Amanah is not lacking in capable candidates who can be better leaders.”

In an interview with Bernama recently, Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim confirmed that the party would contest nine of the 56 state seats in Selangor.

The Election Commission has set Aug 12 as voting day. Nominations will take place on July 29 while early voting is on Aug 8.