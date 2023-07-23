This is the third FA Cup for the Southern Tigers, following their previous wins in 2016 and last year.

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) mounted a successful defence of the FA Cup they won last year, defeating Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC 2-0 in the final held for the first time at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here tonight.

It is the Southern Tigers’ third FA Cup, after lifting it in 2016 and again last year, but this time around they did it in front of a home crowd of 33,598 fans.

Midfielder Nathaniel Shio Hong Wan and Argentine striker Leandro Velazquez were the heroes of the match, scoring a goal each in the second half to lead JDT to victory in the 32nd edition of the famous competition.

KL City’s defensive tactics kept the Southern Tigers at bay for the entire first half, but they squandered a chance to go ahead in the 16th minute when Matko Zirdum sent the ball sailing right into the arms of JDT keeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed following a free kick by Paulo Josue.

KL City had a chance in the 36th minute, but T Saravanan’s shot from a Romel Morales cross failed to find the back of JDT’s net. Earlier in the 27th minute, JDT’s Mohd Afiq Fazail’s powerful shot from outside the box was stopped by keeper Kevin Ray Mendoza.

JDT broke the deadlock in the second half when Hong Wan fired a long-range shot that bounced off the post and into the net.

The goal changed the game and made KL City play more openly, which gave JDT more opportunities to press them.

Valazquez took advantage of a defensive lapse by Mohamad Kamal Azizi Mohamad Zabri and Sebastian Avanzini and beat Mendoza to make it 2-0 for JDT in the 74th minute, securing their second domestic trophy of the season after their Charity Shield win in February.

JDT’s FA Cup triumph continues their unbeaten run in all domestic competitions this season, which includes a 17-match winning streak in the Super League, while KL City’s loss means that they have to wait for another year to try to win the FA Cup for the first time.