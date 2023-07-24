The supply contract is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of FY2025.

PETALING JAYA: Electronics manufacturing services provider Betamek Bhd has secured a RM436.5 million contract to supply various electronic parts for Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sendirian Bhd’s (Perodua) new car model.

In a statement today, the group said the contract is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of the financial year ending March 31, 2025 (FY2025) and will last for six years.

The group said that the contract is expected to contribute positively to its earnings over a six-year period commencing from FY2025.

The ACE-Market listed electronics manufacturing services provider announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Betamek Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd has received a letter of instruction from Perodua relating to the contract.

Betamek managing director Mirzan Mahathir said demand for the group’s vehicle audio visual products and vehicle accessories is expected to grow in tandem with the increasing demand for Perodua vehicles.

The group said that the car manufacturer is on track to meet its 330,000 production and 314,000 registration targets for this year.

As of last month, Perodua had produced 153,813 vehicles, a 17% increase compared to 131,641 units as of end-June 2022.

This achievement has resulted in a registration increase of 13.6% to 144,690 vehicles for the first half of 2023 compared with 127,343 units sold in the same period last year.

As at 4.52pm, the group’s share was higher by 3.5 sen (7.29%) to 51.5 sen, giving it a market capitalisation of RM 231.75 million.