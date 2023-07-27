The world champions will battle Japan’s Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi for a place in the semifinals.

TOKYO: National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are the sole Malaysian representatives to get into the Japan Open badminton championship quarterfinals, as the rest of the shuttlers were shown the exit.

Reigning world champions Aaron-Wooi Yik only needed 24 minutes to dispose of world number 14, Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana of Indonesia 21-12, 21-10 in the second round at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo.

The world number four will be challenged by home favourites Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi – who beat Ren Xiang Yu-Tang Qiang of China 21-11, 23-21 – in the battle for a place in the semifinals tomorrow.

In the men’s singles, Ng Tze Yong, who stunned 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore yesterday, suffered a setback against world number 33 Koki Watanabe of Japan.

Watanabe, who stunned compatriot and two-time world champion Kento Momota yesterday, continued his progress by beating world number 21 Tze Yong 21-17, 21-14.

The 24-year-old is set to clash against Lakshya Sen of India – who ousted the hosts’ Kanta Tsuneyama 21-14, 21-16, in the quarterfinals – tomorrow.

Meanwhile, women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah, ranked 11th in the world, suffered another defeat against the world number one Chinese duo Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan, just a week after their Korea Open second round heartbreak.

This time, the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games champions went down in straight sets of 15-21, 13-21 to hand the Chinese pair their fifth win in as many matches.

Mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were also dealt a similar fate as they were beaten 11-21, 13-21 by the world number one Chinese pair Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong.