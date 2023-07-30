Tammy Tan displayed an outstanding performance in the Qiangshu event to collect 9.613 points.

KUALA LUMPUR: Wushu exponent Tammy Tan created sporting history today by winning the country’s first ever gold medal in the World University Games in Chengdu, China, ending a 38-year gold medal drought in the Games.

Tammy, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday, displayed an outstanding performance in the women’s Qiangshu event to collect 9.613 points at the Chengbei Gymnasium.

According to the Games’ official website, Macau’s Weng Ian Wong (9.593 points) took the silver medal while Lydia Sham (9.583 points) from Hong Kong settled for the bronze.

“Tammy Tan ended Malaysia’s almost 38-year wait for a gold medal since the country participated in the Universiade for the first time in Kobe, Japan in 1985,” read a Facebook posting on the institute of higher learning’s sports segment.

The Malaysian wushu contingent had already secured two bronze medals through Mandy Cebelle Chen and Calvin Lee from the women’s Tajiquan and men’s Nangun.

The country’s previous best performance in the Universiade was winning three silver and four bronze medals during the 2017 edition in Taiwan.