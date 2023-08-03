Misbun Sidek’s personal manager Nor Ahmad Kamal says Misbun has accepted Norza Zakaria’s apology following the controversy over the termination of his contract with BAM.

PETALING JAYA: Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Norza Zakaria has apologised to Misbun Sidek over the termination of the latter’s contract as national junior singles coaching director.

Misbun’s contract was terminated following the national junior squad’s failure at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, last month.

Misbun’s personal manager, Nor Ahmad Kamal, was quoted by Utusan Malaysia as saying that Norza had issued the apology at a press conference in Bukit Kiara yesterday.

According to Ahmad, Norza said there was some “miscommunication” in handling the termination of the contract.

“Misbun admitted to feeling relieved after Norza himself made the apology. He has accepted the apology and considers the matter resolved. He does not want to prolong the issue,” said Ahmad.

Last Friday, BAM deputy president V Subramaniam announced that the association and Misbun had mutually agreed to part ways.

On Monday, Misbun claimed he was fired by BAM and that he did not reach a mutual agreement to part ways, as stated by the association.

He told a media conference that he was very upset and had called the press to correct BAM’s statement that he had accepted the decision to part ways “when I didn’t (agree to quit)”.

However, yesterday, Bernama reported that BAM had made a “u-turn” and offered Misbun a resumption of his contract until the end of the year.

Norza said the latest decision was made to give Misbun the opportunity to guide the national junior shuttlers to the world junior championships in Spokane, Washington, from Sept 25 to Oct 8.

Norza also announced yesterday that he would be stepping down from his post as BAM president at the end of the year. He said this announcement was not related to the controversy involving BAM and Misbun.