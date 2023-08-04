Statistics show that men earn an average of RM2,664 a month compared with RM2,545 for women.

PETALING JAYA: Women saw their earnings rise a little more than men but they continue to lag behind their male counterparts in terms of earning capacity.

Men also remain the dominant force in the workforce, according to data from the employee wages statistics (formal sector) unveiled by the department of statistics Malaysia (DoSM) today.

Chief statistician Uzir Mahidin said women saw their earnings rise by 8.6% in the first quarter of this year (Q1 2023) compared with the same period last year, while men earned 8% more than they did in the same period.

However, men continue to command higher wages, averaging RM2,664 a month compared with RM2,545 for women. The median monthly earnings in the formal sector in Q1 2023 was RM2,600.

Of the 6.45 million Malaysians in the formal sector, men accounted for 3.58 million or 55.5% of the total.

Uzir said the statistics showed that there remained a significant gender-based wage disparity in the formal workforce.

The report was published under the Pangkalan Data Utama (Padu) initiative, involving the integration of various administrative data related to the labour market.

Overall, those aged 40 to 49 recorded the highest median monthly income of RM3,500 in March. They represent about 20% of the formal workforce, highlighting the significance of their contribution to the overall wage distribution.

Subsequently, median monthly wages started to show a decrease. Those aged 50 to 54 earned RM3,400 a month each in Q1 2023, Uzir said.

“Those aged below 20 years received the lowest median monthly wages amounting to RM1,500,” he added.

The median monthly wages saw a growth across all sectors, with the mining and quarrying sector, despite accounting for just 0.5% of the formal workforce, registering the highest median wage of RM7,500.

This indicated a significant surge in earnings within the industry for Q1 2023.

The agriculture sector drew the lowest median monthly wage of only RM1,900 despite an 8.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in Q1 2023.

By territory, the median monthly wage was the highest in Kuala Lumpur, coming in at RM3,927. Selangor came in second at RM2,964 and Penang was third at RM2,627.

“In contrast, Kelantan, Perlis and Sabah had the lowest median monthly wages of RM1,600, RM1,627 and RM1,782 respectively, in the quarter,” Uzir added.

Approximately 34.8% of employees in the formal sector in Malaysia were paid monthly wages of less than RM2,000, resulting in relatively lower income levels in the workforce.

“However, this proportion decreased from 40.2% recorded in March 2022, likely due to the minimum wage increase starting in May 2022,” Uzir said.

The top earners, comprising just 5.2% of those in the formal workforce, earned an average of RM15,000 a month, he added.