KUALA LUMPUR: National number one men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia’s quest to establish his dominance at the Australian Open badminton championship ended in the semifinals today.

The world No 17 went down 19-21, 21-13, 13-21 after an 81-minute battle against Weng Hong Yang of China at the Quaycentre Arena in Sydney.

Hong Yang, the world No 24, is set to face the winner between the clash of two Indian shuttlers – HS Prannoy and Priyanshu Rajawat – in the final tomorrow.

With Zii Jia’s defeat, the country’s challenge came to an end, as men’s doubles, reigning world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, were stunned 15-21, 17-21 by Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals yesterday.

Zii Jia advanced to the semifinals after beating compatriot Ng Tze Yong 17-21, 26-24, 21-19, while Hong Yang upset fifth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 21-10, 21-16.

Despite the setback, there’s hope for Zii Jia as this is the first time he was able to clear his first-round obstacle since his second-round exit in the Malaysia Masters in May.

He has since then faced first-round eliminations in four consecutive tournaments – Singapore Open, Indonesia Open, Korea Open and Japan Open.

Zii Jia’s best achievement in the World Tour this year was reaching the semifinals of the All England and Swiss Open prior to the Australian Open.