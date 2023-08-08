Rally champion Karamjit Singh remembers his long-time navigator and what compelled him to always be driven and purposeful.

PETALING JAYA: Decorated Malaysian rally lynchpin Jagdev Singh, who embraced all that came with being in motorsports, has died. He was 55.

His death yesterday came as a huge shock to many, with motor rally legend, Karamjit Singh, saying: “My life was more fun, more colourful, and more complete with him.”

Jagdev, who was Karamjit’s navigator for many years, breathed his last at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre, where he had been treated for gastrointestinal issues since July 12, one day after his birthday.

Karamjit said Jagdev was a true gentleman, an incredible person to learn from, and a fearless competitor whose influence on motorsports cannot be quantified.

He said he was devastated by the sudden passing of a “buddy taken far too soon” but was grateful for the long friendship and joy they shared.

“The speed, the thrills on the gravel, tarmac and wet tracks, the music, the hilarious days out, the life lessons… we did it all together,” he said.

Jagdev, also known as Jack, was also chief executive officer of Cisco Racing that was formed by entrepreneur Rabin Nijar in 2021 to mark the comeback of Karamjit

Rabin said: “Jack was the backbone of everything we did, a leader who held it all together, and a friend who reminded us why we had chosen each other to fulfil our goals.

“He was also at the front and centre of our business model and team management, and had the vision to make a difference.”

Rabin, the managing director of security firm, Cisco (M) Sdn Bhd, said Jagdev’s love for rally and motorsports compelled him to always be driven and purposeful.

“He firmly believed that the sport of rally was a hugely undervalued opportunity to make Malaysian motorsports great again, while leaning away from subsidy mindsets.

“Jack wanted to create pride in Malaysians and value in Malaysian businesses.

“Despite his external image as ‘The Hooligan’, he was always an intent listener and a practical problem solver who always put his team first,” Rabin said. “It has been an honour.”

Dashing with ‘Flying Sikh’

With a combined age of 116 years, the two behemoths of rallying ruled the sport for decades in an old Proton Gen2, displaying dash and panache.

They graced the sport with the modest and dignified demeanour so lacking in many current athletes.

Last year, Jagdev and “Flying Sikh” Karamjit went full throttle to bag 12 trophies in three races in Indonesia, sensationally using the 16-year-old national car.

In January this year, they were named overall winners of the Malaysian National Rally Championships (MNRC), and received wide applause for their courage and inspiration.

Since the 1990s, Jagdev had teamed up with several rally drivers like Australian Russell Palmer, Gunaseelan Rajoo, Katsuhiko Taguchi and Kenneth Koh in local and international championships.

He began to be part of the Petronas Eon Racing Team (PERT) in 1997 by being the co-driver for Saladin Mazlan.

In the same year, Jagdev replaced Allen Oh as the co-driver for Karamjit at Rally China, the first pairing between the two.

He quit rallying in 2015 after 30 years of thrills, but returned to the sport when Cisco Racing was formed.

Music man Jack

The affection and admiration Jagdev stirred extended beyond motor racing.

Musicians and pub-goers paid tribute to Jagdev, who loved to sing rock and blues numbers, and needed little coaxing to get up on stage.

One of his favourite songs was Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd, the lyrics of which resonate with the warmth he exuded, and what it means to be free, with no worries or trouble.

He once wrote in a Facebook post: “I am not sure if you all have noticed that I only promote love and happiness.

“My heart and soul is a happy one, no negativity. When I’m dead, please remember me as a happy man.”

Jagdev’s funeral will be held 1.30pm at the crematorium in Kampung Tunku Petaling Jaya after prayers at PJ Gurdawara, Jalan Utara, PJS 52.