Maxis to offer 5G services from today after execution of its access agreement with Digital Nasional Bhd.

PETALING JAYA: Maxis Bhd is offering a new range of plans with 5G services starting today after its shareholders overwhelmingly approved a resolution on the execution of Maxis’ access agreement with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) for wholesale access to its 5G network.

Maxis confirmed in a filing with Bursa Malaysia that the resolution was approved by 99.9% of the votes cast at the virtual extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held yesterday.

The access agreement is between DNB and Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maxis. The group is the last of the country’s mobile network operators to execute a 5G access agreement with DNB.

It said in a separate statement that the upgraded plans will come with more than double the data for both 4G and 5G, as well as additional “bonus data for 5G”.

Maxis said the revamped offerings cater to the mounting digital requirements of both the consumer and business segments, with emphasis on enhancing the consumption of video content and leveraging of productivity tools.

“Our goal is to provide value across all user segments. We are prioritising affordability and smooth adoption to ensure that the benefits of 5G are accessible to all,” said CEO Goh Seow Eng in the statement.

Meanwhile, communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that Maxis has inked the 5G access agreement with DNB.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Fahmi highlighted that this milestone ensures all major telecommunications companies in Malaysia will offer 5G services.

This agreement culminated from deliberations subsequent to the Cabinet’s decision on May 3 to transition the 5G implementation model to a dual-network strategy, once DNB’s ongoing rollout achieves 80% coverage in populated areas.

Fahmi also highlighted the participation of prominent telcos such as CelcomDigi, Telekom Malaysia, U-Mobile, and YTL Communications, which are finalising their shareholding process in DNB.

They have committed to supporting the development of DNB’s 5G network until it achieves the ambitious 80% coverage target in populated areas by end of this year.