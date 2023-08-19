Its shoppertainment concept, which comes with a seamless shopping experience, has won over new segments of shoppers.

PETALING JAYA: TikTok Shop recently marked its first year in the Malaysian market with yet another feather in the cap — it has become the fastest growing emerging e-commerce player in Southeast Asia.

The online marketplace that resides on video-sharing platform TikTok attributes its success to its ability to change perceptions through influencer marketing and giving shoppers an immersive experience through “shoppertainment”.

Wilson Leong, director of the fast-moving consumer goods category at TikTok Shop, explained that through shoppertainment, shoppers are treated with “live” demonstrations and interactive games.

“This unique blend of shopping and entertainment helps businesses attract new audiences and drive e-commerce sales,” Leong told FMT Business.

TikTok’s position as a leading platform for short-form video also makes it the preferred path for businesses looking to woo shoppers through entertainment and, in the process, expand their demographics.

How did TikTok accomplish this?

A core principle of TikTok Shop is to build an interactive community where it can then foster trust between sellers and buyers, Leong said.

Central to this concept is its newly introduced Shopping Centre feature on which sellers can showcase their products and conduct promotional campaigns.

Buyers can then use the TikTok app to navigate, explore and discover new products with ease.

Apart from that are other features that have helped to bring shoppers and sellers together.

One is the recently held Happy Big Day 6.6 campaign, which has enabled sellers to reach out to new segments of shoppers.

Another is the “LIVE” feature that enables brands and creative teams to interact with their audience in real time.

The feature saw more than 14,600 livestreams on the Happy Big Day 6.6 campaign alone, giving shoppers a chance to connect with the faces behind the brands.

Leong said this helped to strengthen brand image, thereby building trust and encouraging customer loyalty.

Leveraging on these distinctive features, TikTok Shop saw a 65% surge in gross merchandise value (GMV) and 53% in order volume on the day of the campaign.

These livestream sessions also enable sellers to make limited-time offers to entice viewers with a view to boosting sales, Leong added.

Local entrepreneur turns creator

One entrepreneur who has benefited from using these features is Tang Siew Siang, better known as Uncle Siang on TikTok.

He saw a remarkable growth in viewership and sale of his DIY tools and products just a month after he began selling on TikTok Shop.

During the Happy Big Day 6.6 campaign, the Kuala Lumpur-based entrepreneur chose to focus on products that had previously garnered a lot of interest.

Coupled with the use of advertising to expand his reach and attract new users, he now has more than 10,000 followers and has since achieved an impressive 51% rise in GMV.

For TikTok Shop, Uncle Siang is testament to the appeal of shoppertainment.

As a creator, he uploads lifestyle content to showcase the functionalities of the DIY tools and products that he sells on his TikTok Shop.

His down-to-earth style is a hit with his followers and customers who feel they have an authentic connection online.

The seamless shopping experience on TikTok Shop has been instrumental in Uncle Siang’s success.

With the use of links that come with his short videos, users can easily start making purchases with just one click on the TikTok app.

Bringing in a new age of commerce

Just a year after it was launched in Malaysia, TikTok Shop has become the most exciting e-shopping destination for buyers and sellers, Leong said.

“With unique products and exclusive vouchers up for grabs, Malaysians can experience the joy of buying in a novel way – perfect for retail therapy,” he added.

