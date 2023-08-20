The squash star faced fierce opposition before beating her opponent 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-1.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s rising squash star Aira Azman fulfilled her expectations by clinching her sixth title in the 2023 Asian Junior Championships in China today.

In the championships held at Xiqang Gymnasium in Dalian, the Kedah-born faced fierce opposition and trailed in the opening game before making a comeback to beat Sehveetrraa Kumar 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-1 in the women’s main Under-19 category.

“I am extremely pleased with my performance throughout the championships. It was difficult for me as the defending champion, I faced a lot of pressure to keep this title,” she said in a statement issued by the Squash Rackets Association of Malaysia.

Aira won the U-13 and U-15 titles in the previous editions.

Meanwhile, Joachim Chuah, competing in the Boys’ B-19 category, redeemed last year’s disappointment by overcoming his compatriot Harith Danial Jefri 11-9, 7-11, 10-13, 11-6, 13-11.

Low Wa Sern who was competing in the Boys’ B-17 category also successfully clinched the title despite a tough challenge from South Korean Na Joo Young, emerging with an 11-6, 11-9, 5-11, 13-11 victory.

This victory avenged Wa Sern’s disappointment from the previous edition in Na Chom Thian, Thailand, where he lost to Joo Young in the final.

Jayden Oon, competing in the Boys’ B-15 category, also showcased an excellent performance by defeating Japanese player Shunsaku Kariyazono 4-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-5.

An all-Malaysian encounter in the Girls’ B-13 category saw Jinoreeka Ning Manivannan overcoming teammate Niea Chew 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 16-14 to secure victory.

Commenting on the performance of Malaysian players, national junior coach Shahril Shahidan said he was satisfied with the players, including those who were eliminated in previous rounds.

“Many foreign players have praised our team for playing with great spirit and not giving up easily.

“Even though they were on the brink of defeat, our players fought relentlessly until the very end. For me, our national players are on the right track,” he added.