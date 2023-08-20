The former national badminton player says he will accept anyone who agrees to certain conditions he has set.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) Youth singles coaching director Misbun Sidek has received at least five offers from abroad after parting ways with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) recently.

Without revealing the list of countries trying to woo him, Misbun said that among those interested in getting his services were neighbouring countries. There was also an offer for him to guide a senior squad.

“There have been offers over the past few weeks after they found out that I had been fired, but I wanted to rest first.

“Everything depends on certain conditions that I’ve set. If they agree, then I will accept,” he said at a press conference here today.

Misbun said for now, he would focus first on grassroots development at the Nusa Mahsuri Badminton Club, which he and his siblings lead.

Misbun hinted that he is interested in training Thai, Singaporean and European players as they have the potential to advance further.

“Based on the offers received, they have players who are in the Top 10,” he said, hoping that his “touch” would be able to produce another world number one player.

He had previously produced three world number one players — Wong Choong Hann, Roslin Hashim and Lee Chong Wei.

Misbun also did not rule out the possibility of bringing his younger brother, who is also a former national doubles player, Jalani Sidek, as his assistant if he goes abroad in the future.

“All this time, Jalani has been my backbone. I need him because in terms of analysis, he knows, for example, why the player doesn’t smash … that is one of his specialties,” he said.

Although he is already 63 years old, Misbun said he is ready to pass on his knowledge to players from outside after having devoted himself to BAM.

Last Tuesday, BAM confirmed that Misbun had officially left the sport’s governing body and considered the conflict between the two parties to be over.

Misbun, on Aug 9, was reported to have sent a reply letter regarding the offer given by BAM, in an effort to persuade him to return following the termination of his contract as ABM’s youth singles coaching director last month.

Previously, BAM through a special committee led by its deputy president 1 V Subramaniam made the decision to terminate Misbun’s contract following the dismal performance of the national junior squad at the 2023 Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, last month.

Misbun left BAM for the first time in 2011 before rejoining the association for a second time in 2017, as the national men’s singles head coach.

In 2020, he was appointed as the national youth development director, followed by the ABM Youth singles coaching director last year.

Meanwhile, Misbun said BAM president Norza Zakaria is still relevant in leading the association.

He added no party should deny Norza’s role in guiding BAM and attracting sponsorship.

“Currently, what’s lacking is results, but I feel he is still relevant. You can’t get results in the short term as it takes time.”

Norza had announced earlier this month that he would resign as BAM president by the end of this year, after initially intending to leave after the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.