Pearly Tan-M Thinaah beat Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

PETALING JAYA: Top national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah shocked former world champions Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara of Japan at the World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, today.

The Malaysian world No 11 pair upset the Japanese World No 4 duo 21-14, 22-20 in their third round match to qualify for the quarter-finals, according to a report in Berita Harian.

Matsutomo-Nagahara were world champions in 2018 and 2019.

Pearly-Thinaah will face the Chinese pair of Zhang Shuxian-Zheng Yu in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei reached the mixed doubles quarter-finals after beating seventh seeds Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue of France 20-22, 21-19, 21-12 in the third round.

They will face the winners of the tie between Indonesians Rehan Naufal-Lisa Ayu and second seeds Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino of Japan.

“What is important now is that we prepare well to face that game,” Ee Wei told the Badminton World Federation (BWF) after the match.

“We mustn’t be afraid of losing and we need to give it our all.”

Yesterday, top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia booked his place in the last-16 after the world No 13 went past Canadian Brian Yang 21-11, 21-16 in the second round.

However, it was the end of the road for fellow national shuttler Ng Tze Yong, who fell 24-22, 21-16 to Denmark’s Anders Antonsen, who is Zii Jia’s opponent in the last-16.

Meanwhile, men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik started their title defence with a 18-21, 21-14, 21-16 win against the Danish pair of Jeppe Bay-Lasse Molhede in the second round.

The world No 4 duo, who had a first-round bye, will take on Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin tonight.