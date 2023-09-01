The former premier returned home last week after 15 years in self-exile.

BANGKOK: Thailand’s king has commuted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s eight-year prison sentence to one year, the royal gazette said today, a day after the billionaire submitted a request for pardon.

The former premier, 74, returned to Thailand last week in a dramatic homecoming after spending 15 years abroad in self-exile to avoid prison on charges of abuse of power and conflicts of interest during his time in power.

He arrived on a private jet and was transferred to prison to serve an eight-year sentence.

On his first night, he was moved to a police hospital over chest pains and high blood pressure.

Yesterday he submitted a request for a royal pardon.

Thaksin “was a prime minister, has done good for the country and people and is loyal to the monarchy”, the royal gazette said today.

“He respected the process, admitted his guilt, repented, accepted court verdicts. Right now he is old, has illnesses that needs caring from a medical professional,” it read.