Sarawak Energy in advanced talks with Singapore companies to supply hydropower via submarine cables.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s biggest state Sarawak is in advanced negotiations with Singapore to supply hydropower via submarine cables.

State energy unit Sarawak Energy, along with Singapore Power Group and Sembcorp Industries, has completed technical studies on the cables linking Borneo to the city-state, Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg said today.

Sarawak generates 75% of its electricity from hydropower and has stated its ambition to become a renewable energy powerhouse in the region.

Sarawak will start exporting energy to Sabah next year and also plans to supply power to Brunei.

The state already provides electricity to Indonesia’s Kalimantan region and is also helping to build a hydroelectric plant at Mentarang Induk in North Kalimantan.

The Mentarang Induk plant is being developed by PT Kayan Hydropower Nusantara, a joint venture between Indonesia’s PT Kayan Patria Pratama Group and Sarawak Energy.

The hydroelectric project is estimated to cost a total of US$2.6 billion (RM12.2 billion) and is expected to be completed in seven years’ time.