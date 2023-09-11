The company’s executive chairman says revival of the project is on track with the participation of new shareholders and investors.

PETALING JAYA: Approval has been obtained from federal government and Melaka state authorities for the revival of the RM43 billion Melaka Gateway mega project, the developer said today.

Daing A Malek Daing A Rahaman, executive chairman of KAJ Development Sdn Bhd, said infrastructure development would resume with the construction of the Melaka International Cruise Terminal.

He said the terminal had been granted exclusive operating rights by the Melaka government, Bernama reported.

“The revival of Melaka Gateway is on track as a result of the participation of new shareholders and investors as well as the formation of a dynamic leadership team,” he said in a statement.

Malaysiakini had reported in March that the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, had acquired a 30% stake in the company for RM6 million, while a 10% stake valued at RM2 million is held by Daing A Malek, described as the sultan’s long-time business partner.

The largest shareholder is KAJ chief executive officer Siow Yoke Foong with a 35% stake valued at RM7 million, the report said.

Daing A Malek said the cruise terminal is expected to bring about 3.5 million tourists to Melaka Gateway every year.

“The arrival of cruise ships will have a big impact on the development of Melaka and will increase tourism activities,” he said.

Last week, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the ministry would facilitate the operating licence for the cruise terminal. He said an application for the terminal had been resubmitted.