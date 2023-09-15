Shuttler to face unseeded Zhang Yi Man in the last four, while Ng Tze Yong also progresses.

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton women’s singles player, Goh Jin Wei’s diligence and persistence paid off when she advanced to the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open after pulling out all the stops to beat sixth seed Han Yue from China in their quarter-final match at the Hong Kong Coliseum, in Kowloon, today.

Jin Wei spent 52 minutes on court against the Chinese player as the match stretched to three sets before winning 12-21, 21-17, 21-18, setting up a semi-final match against unseeded Zhang Yi Man of China.

Zhang brushed aside her compatriot Wang Zhi Yi’s challenge, winning 21-17, 21-17 in another quarter-final match.

National men’s singles player, Ng Tze Yong, also qualified for the semi-finals, after beating Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen 21-18, 21-12 in the quarter-finals.

Ng will be up against fifth seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie, who beat Taiwanese Lee Chia Hao 21-19, 21-18 in another quarter-final match.

In the mixed doubles event, Malaysians Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie booked their place in the semi-finals as well, brushing aside Indonesian pair, Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari, 21-10, 21-18 in the quarter-finals.

They will play fourth seeds Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet from Hong Kong who triumphed over second seeds Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue of France, 19-21, 21-9, 21-11.

National men’s doubles pair Nur Izzuddin Rumsani-Goh Sze Fei, however, failed to advance further after they crashed out against eighth seeded Taiwanese pair, Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin, 19-21, 18-21 in their quarter-final match.