SINGAPORE: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix today to end Formula One leader Max Verstappen’s record run of 10 wins in a row and shatter Red Bull’s dream of going through the season unbeaten.

McLaren’s Lando Norris finished second and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton took third place as Red Bull ended up off the podium for the first time since last November’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Red Bull had won 15 successive races until Sunday but that looked set to end from the moment they failed to qualify in the top 10.

Double world champion Verstappen started 11th and finished fifth, with teammate and closest rival Sergio Perez, last year’s winner in Singapore, eighth.