Capital A is integrating AirAsia Superapp and BigPay under AsiaAsia Move to consolidate and grow its travel business.

PETALING JAYA: Capital A Bhd’s digital arm AirAsia Digital Sdn Bhd is consolidating its digital businesses including Superapp and BigPay, and will be rebranded as Move Digital Sdn Bhd in a bid to expand its travel business.

Capital A CEO and Move executive chairman Tony Fernandes said the rebranding marks the next phase of growth through both its businesses, AirAsia Superapp and BigPay.

“Move’s travel platform business, AirAsia Superapp, will also undergo a brand refresh and change its name to AirAsia Move in the near future as part of the ongoing transformation.

“The app is not just about flights and hotels, but also to plan trips efficiently,” he told reporters at the rebranding event. The expected transition of the app is to be completed by the end of 2023, he added.

It will also offer users other financial services such as check-out financing, buy now pay later, marketplace, and even bite-sized insurance for its users.

Fernandes said with the complete integration, AirAsia Move will offer flights, hotels, e-hailing rides, and more in a single app.

He noted that while most online travel agency companies concentrate on flights and hotels, a significant aspect of travel involves ground mobility, such as commuting to airports.

Airasia Superapp has become a one-stop travel platform within the past two years, while BigPay has established itself as a fintech provider.

In the second quarter of 2023, AirAsia Superapp achieved its highest recorded number of monthly active users at 15 million, while BigPay saw a 16% year-on-year growth in its carded users.

The group has appointed Nadia Omer as the CEO of AirAsia Move, effective October 26. She will replace the acting CEO of AirAsia Superapp, Hafidz Fadzil, who will continue to lead the business in the meantime.