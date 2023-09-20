The national track cycling ace says he is focused on the recovery process to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling ace Azizulhasni Awang has been forced to pull out of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games after injuring himself while training last Friday.

The Olympic silver medallist announced his withdrawal from the Sept 23-Oct 8 Hangzhou Asian Games today after discussions with his coach John Beasley and teammates, according to a Bernama report.

“I want to apologise to our contingent and all Malaysians. The focus now is to recover as soon as possible,” he told a press conference at the National Sports Council (NSC).

“… there are many variables that I will have to consider, the main one is that it may worsen my condition and prolong my recovery process.

“Let’s focus on the 2024 Paris Olympics, which is just 322 days away,” said Azizulhasni, who is nicknamed The Pocket Rocketman.

The 35-year-old bagged three medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, where he won a gold medal in the sprint event, a silver medal in the team sprint event, and a bronze medal in the keirin event.

Beasley said Fadhil Zonis would replace Azizulhasni in the men’s individual keirin event while Ridhuan Saharom would take Azizulhasni’s spot in the individual sprint event.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) vice-president Amarjit Singh Gill said the federation respects Azizulhasni’s decision, which was made based on the advice of medical specialists.

“It is a big blow because Azizuhasni was our best bet for a medal at the Asian Games,” he said.

“I think this is also an opportunity for the others to step up to the plate and give their best for Malaysia in Hangzhou. I also wish to state that our main target is the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

On Saturday, Azizulhasni announced that he had sustained minor injuries after being involved in an accident while training at the National Velodrome in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, the day before.

A video he shared on his Facebook page showed the high-speed accident which occurred when he was speeding to catch up with the motorcycle ahead of him.