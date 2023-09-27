The Pasir Gudang athlete won the women’s ILCA 6 sailing event after the final race today was cancelled because of lack of wind.

HANGZHOU: Malaysia won their first gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games through Nur Shazrin Latif in the women’s ILCA 6 sailing event today.

The 25-year-old from Pasir Gudang grabbed the top spot in the competition, held in challenging sea conditions at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, after a pulsating wait.

Nur Shazrin, who was in the lead with 25 penalty points after 11 races in five days of competition yesterday, was named the winner after the final race at Dongqian Lake was cancelled today because of lack of wind.

Nur Shazrin, who had won bronze at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, also secured her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics with today’s win.

Hong Kong’s Stephanie Norton (37 points) took silver while Singapore’s Victoria Jing Hua Chan (38 points) won bronze.

Asnawi Iqbal Adam clinched Malaysia’s first medal yesterday when he won bronze in the men’s ILCA 4, while Tengku Nurani Ezaty Tengku Khairudeen also won bronze in the women’s windsurfing RSX.