The women’s team won bronze but the men’s team were disqualified.

PETALING JAYA: It was a day of mixed fortunes for the country’s 4x100m teams at the Asian Games today.

The women’s team finished fourth with a new national record of 45.01s but ended up with the bronze medal after third-placed Bahrain were disqualified for an illegal baton pass at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium.

Shereen Samson Vallabuoy, Azreen Nabila Alias, Nur Afrina Batrisyia and Zaidatul Husniah Zulkilfli were 0.69s behind silver medallists Thailand (44.32s). China won the event with 43.39s.

It was also Shereen’s second medal after winning a bronze in the women’s 400m race last Saturday.

The men’s 4x100m team, however, were not as fortunate as they were disqualified after a lane infringement.

Khairul Hafiz Jantan, Arsyad Saat, Jonathan Nyepa and Azeem Fahmi had initially come in fifth after clocking 39.19s, just 0.1s shy of the national record (39.09s) set at last year’s SEA Games.

The race was won by China (38.29s), followed by Japan (38.44s), and South Korea (38.74s).