The state government hopes the duo’s success will spur other athletes.

PETALING JAYA: The Perak government will be rewarding two athletes from the state, Azeem Fahmi and Shereen Samson Vallabouy, who won bronze medals in athletics at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

State education, higher education, youth and sports committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said although the Perak state sports council had set the rates to reward athletes who achieved international success, the incentives for Azeem and Shereen were still being discussed.

“I congratulate both athletes for their success, which came with enormous sacrifices,” he said in a Bernama report.

“Both are still young, and we have to give them the space and opportunity to gain experience and train harder so they can achieve more success, especially at the international level,” he said after attending a Maxis corporate social responsibility (CSR) event at SMK Malim Nawar.

He said the state government also hoped the duo’s success would spur other athletes to do better.

Azeem, 19, bagged the bronze medal in the 100m event after clocking 10.11s

Shereen, 25, finished third in the women’s 400m event with a time of 52.58s, ending the country’s 17-year wait for an Asian Games athletics medal.