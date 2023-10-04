Flame-resistant garments and fabrics manufacturer to educate industries on the importance of providing workers with the right outfit to keep them safe.

PETALING JAYA: Safety at the workplace is paramount across all industries, but the inherent nature of their operations raises the risks for some of them.

For instance, complex machinery, high voltage systems, heavy equipment and volatile materials put workers at greater risk in sectors such as oil and gas, electrical utilities, and manufacturing.

Given that safety should always be a top priority, there must be protective measures tailored to meet the demands of each industry, according to Westex Asia head Raj Batlaw.

“For instance, in air-conditioned settings, workers may wear one type of garment, while those in hot and humid conditions require another. The flexibility of protective clothing is crucial, ensuring that workers remain comfortable without sacrificing safety,” he said.

Batlaw said safety measures extend to intricate details, and employees must understand that every aspect of their protective gear matters.

“Even minor oversights can lead to accidents,” he said.

“Education plays a pivotal role in ensuring workplace safety. It empowers individuals with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about their safety.

“At Westex, we prioritise safety awareness. We have been educating employees and partners through seminars, demonstrations, webinars and conferences on workplace safety.”

Westex, a unit of US industrial manufacturer Milliken & Company, specialises in providing flame-resistant solutions to industries where fires and arc flashes are a constant risk.

“Westex offers a range of flame-resistant garments and fabrics designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. We focus on offering a comprehensive portfolio of safety solutions rather than prescribing a single product,” Batlaw said.

“In countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and the Middle East, where headscarves are frequently worn by female workers, ensuring that such garments are flame-resistant is paramount.

“Our flame-resistant headscarves enable workers to maintain their religious or cultural practices while prioritising safety.”

He said Westex is committed to strengthening its presence in the burgeoning Asian market.

“With rising industrialisation, this region will see more people joining the labour force, and they will require protection.

“We will continue to promote safety awareness among them and in the process also promote our brand,” he said.