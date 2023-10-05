It is the squash team’s second gold medal of the day after S Sivasangari clinched the women’s singles title.

PETALING JAYA: Ng Eain Yow won Malaysia’s fifth gold medal at the Asian Games today, helping the country reach its 27-medal target at this year’s multi-sport tournament in Hangzhou.

Eain Yow beat India’s Ghosal Saurav in the men’s singles final 9-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 for the team’s second gold medal of the day at the Hangzhou Olympic Squash Centre.

Malaysia’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony S Sivasangari won the women’s singles title earlier today.

It is also the squash team’s third gold medal at this year’s games.

Sivasangari, Rachel Arnold, Aira Azman and Aifa Azman won the women’s team event last Saturday.

Eain Yow’s win ends a 13-year gold medal drought for Malaysia in the men’s singles event, which Azlan Iskandar last won for the country at the Guangzhou Asian Games in 2010.