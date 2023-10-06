He will step down on Oct 24, two years after being appointed to the post.

PETALING JAYA: Iskandar Mizal Mahmood will step down as the managing director of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) on Oct 24.

Iskandar was appointed to the post in October 2021.

In a statement, MAHB said that throughout his two-year tenure, Iskandar spearheaded several transformation streams which contributed significantly to the group’s growth.

“The transformation streams resulted in MAHB’s ‘firm trajectory towards financial recovery from the impact of the global pandemic’,” it said.

“The board would like to thank Datuk Sri Iskandar for his exemplary service and leadership throughout his tenure with Malaysia Airports.”

The airport operator also announced that its chief financial officer Rastam Shahrom will assume the role of acting group chief executive officer effective Oct 25.