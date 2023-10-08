The attack took place today in the Sawari district of Alexandria.

CAIRO: Two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide were shot dead today in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

A policeman alleged to have carried out the shooting in the Sawari district of Alexandria was in custody, two Egyptian security sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One Egyptian was injured in the shooting, the first such attack on Israelis in Egypt in decades.

The Egyptian interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The shooting happened one day after an attack against Israel by Islamist group Hamas, for which Israel vowed “mighty vengeance” in response.

Hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis have been killed.