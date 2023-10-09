The country has counted over 700 dead as it reels from the militants’ attacks.

JERUSALEM: Israel imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip today and cut off the water supply as it kept bombing targets in the Palestinian enclave in response to the Hamas surprise assault it has likened to the 9/11 attacks.

Reeling from the militant group’s unprecedented ground, air and sea attacks, Israel has counted over 700 dead and launched a withering barrage of strikes on Gaza that have killed 560 people there.

The skies over Gaza were blackened by plumes of smoke from deafening explosions as Hamas kept launching rockets as far as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where missile defence systems fired and air raid sirens blared.

Hamas – whose militants surged into Israeli towns on Saturday, sprayed gunfire at civilians and dragged off about 100 hostages – claimed today that Israeli air strikes had killed four of the captives.

Israel said it had called up 300,000 army reservists, and truck convoys were seen moving tanks to the south, where its forces had dislodged the last holdout Hamas fighters from embattled towns.

“We are in control of the communities,” said military spokesman Daniel Hagari, cautioning that some “terrorists” may remain after about 1,000 militants swarmed into the region on the Jewish Sabbath.

Defence minister Yoav Gallant said Israel would impose a “complete siege” on the long blockaded enclave and stressed what this meant for its 2.3 million people: “No electricity, no food, no water, no gas – it’s all closed.”

Gallant described the “total blockade” as part of a battle against “beastly people”.

“We are fighting animals and are acting accordingly,” he said in Hebrew.

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Gaza civilians to get away from all Hamas sites, which he vowed to turn “to rubble”.

Middle East tensions have spiked as Israel’s arch enemy Iran and their Lebanese ally Hezbollah have praised the Hamas attack, although Tehran rejected any role in the military operation.

Hamas has called on “resistance fighters” in the occupied West Bank and in Arab and Islamic nations to join its “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”, launched half a century after the 1973 Arab-Israel war.

The US has pledged “rock solid” support for Israel and said it would send munitions and military hardware to its key ally and divert an aircraft carrier group to the eastern Mediterranean.

‘In cold blood’

Israel, which has long prided itself on a high-tech military and intelligence edge in its many conflicts, has been shaken to the core by Hamas’ unprecedented attack.

It now faces the threat of a multi-front war after Hezbollah launched guided missiles and artillery shells from the north Sunday “in solidarity” with Hamas, in what some observers considered a warning shot.

Israel has voiced alarm and revulsion after more than 1,000 militants broke through the Gaza border fence Israel had deemed impregnable and swarmed out into nearby Jewish communities.

Among the hostages they took back into Gaza were children and a Holocaust survivor in a wheelchair, Israeli officials have said.

Up to 250 bodies were strewn across the site of a music festival in a Negev desert kibbutz, mostly young people, while other revellers were feared to be among the hostages.

“They butchered people in cold blood in an inconceivable way,” said Moti Bukjin, a spokesman for the Zaka volunteer group which helped collect the bodies.

Israelis have voiced anger at the intelligence failure that blindsided the nation, but have attempted to put aside for now deep political divisions of recent years as they braced for what Netanyahu has warned would be a “long and difficult war”.

‘Worst in Israeli history’

“Never before have so many Israelis been killed by one single thing, let alone enemy activity in one day,” said army spokesman lieutenant colonel Jonathan Conricus.

The multi-pronged attack had brought “by far the worst day in Israeli history”, he said, likening it to a combination of the “9/11 and Pearl Harbor” attacks.

The situation was also dire inside Gaza, which has been blockaded by Israel since Hamas assumed control there 15 years ago, a period that has seen multiple wars with Israel.

Air strikes have levelled residential tower blocks, mosques and the central bank.

More than 120,000 people in Gaza have been displaced, said the United Nations.

“The situation is unbearable,” said Amal al-Sarsawi, 37, as she took shelter in a school classroom with her terrified children.

Children’s sense of safety has been “ripped away” said Jason Lee of charity group Save the Children. “Our teams and their families are terrified, they feel like sitting targets.

“Children across the region are in constant fear.”

Global shockwaves

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have rallied in support and clashed with Israeli security forces in violence that has killed 15 Palestinians since Saturday.

Anti-Israel activists have demonstrated in Iraq, Pakistan, the US and other countries, while security was stepped up around Jewish temples and schools worldwide.

The spiralling conflict has sent shock waves around the world amid fears of a wider escalation, sparking a surge in oil prices on fears of tightening supplies.

Western capitals have condemned the attack by Hamas, which the US and European Union consider a terrorist group.

Foreign or dual nationals have been reported killed, abducted or missing by countries including Brazil, Britain, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Nepal, Panama, Paraguay, Thailand, Ukraine and the US.

In the Egyptian city of Alexandria a police officer opened fire “at random” on Israeli tourists yesterday, killing two of them and their Egyptian guide before he was arrested.

Israel, which has struck a series of US-brokered normalisation deals with several Arab nations in recent years, has issued a travel warning for its citizens, especially in the Middle East.

International response

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow and the Arab League will work to “stop the bloodshed” in Israel and Gaza.

He also added that creating a Palestinian state is the “most reliable” solution for peace and that fighting terrorism alone would not ensure security.

Separately, the Kremlin said there was a “high risk” of a third party entering the conflict between Israel and Hamas, after the US moved warships closer to its ally Israel.

“It is very important to find ways as soon as possible to move towards some kind of negotiation process in order to reduce this escalation and move away from a military solution,” said a Kremlin spokesman.

Also calling for peace was China, who today said it “opposes and condemns” violence against civilians in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Its foreign ministry spokesman also called for the international community to “effectively play its role and jointly promote lowering the temperature of the situation”.

Malaysia similarly urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to call on all parties to cease acts of violence.

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, however, also accused the international community, especially western powers, of appearing to be indifferent to actions taken by Israel against the Palestinian people.

European Union foreign ministers will tomorrow hold urgent talks on the situation.

The bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and a number of EU foreign ministers are currently in Oman for long-planned talks with Gulf states from the Gulf Cooperation Council.