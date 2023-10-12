Minister says dress code should not be a barrier for young people to compete in sports.

KUALA LUMPUR: The youth and sports ministry will meet with the Terengganu Gymnastics Association (PGNT) to find a solution after the state government barred women gymnasts from competing in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) next year.

Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh said the meeting was to discuss the best option for the gymnasts as the PAS state government had barred them from competing in gymnastics and instead suggested that they should compete in wushu.

“I have contacted PGNT president Abdul Razak Mat Amin to see how we can assist in resolving the issue through the National Sports Council (MSN).

“We want to see youths involved in whatever sports they want and the dress code should not be a stumbling block,” she said after opening the Petrina Cup Gymnastics Championships to be held at the Titiwangsa Stadium, from Oct 15.

The Terengganu government came up with the controversial entertainment, cultural performances, tourism and sports guideline in March 2020, which prevents athletes from wearing what it deems as immodest attire.

Following the restriction, Terengganu will not compete in gymnastics during the 2024 Sukma hosted by Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Yeoh said the post of the MSN director-general, which fell vacant after the retirement of Ahmad Shapawi Ismail, would be filled soon.

“We hope to get the appointment done as soon as possible by the end of this month or next month,” she said.

Shapawi retired on Sept 28, after serving the council for 35 years.