BAM president Norza Zakaria says the former Indonesian shuttler was chosen due to his good track record.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Indonesian shuttler and Asian Championships gold medal winner Jeffer Rosobin will be the new Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) head coach for juniors.

He is scheduled to begin work next month.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Norza Zakaria said Jeffer had been chosen to guide the juniors due to his good track record in developing Indonesia’s top women’s shuttler Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

“We believe Jeffer possesses the necessary qualities to lead the junior squad and work effectively with ABM coaching director Rexy Mainaky.

“For now, we are waiting for his visa approval and expect him to join us by Nov 1,” he told a press conference after the 2023 BAM third council meeting here today.

Norza said they had shortlisted a few candidates to replace Misbun Sidek and brought forward the names to Rexy to get the green light.

“All key performance indicators for seniors and juniors come under Rexy. So we need to get his approval and choose the right candidate.

“Rexy is aware of Jeffer’s capabilities and achievements. That is probably one of the reasons for giving the green light for his appointment,” he said.

Meanwhile, he believed that Jeffer would bring the women’s singles junior squad to the next level as the Indonesian had previously led Gregoria to become the girls’ singles champion in the 2017 World Junior Championships in Yogyakarta.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia president also said they hoped to continue allowing the juniors to train with the senior squad as this had borne fruit, particularly after they took home three bronzes in the 2023 World Junior Championships in Spokane, US.

Two national junior pairs ended their 2023 World Junior Championships campaign with a bronze after losing to their respective opponents in the semi-finals in Spokane recently.

Mixed doubles pair Low Han Chen-Chan Wen Tse lost 14-21, 14-21, to top seeds China’s Zhu Yi Jun-Huang Ke Xin.

In the men’s doubles event, Bryan Jeremy Goonting-Aaron Tai also suffered the same fate when they lost to Lai Po Yu-Tsai Fu Cheng from Taiwan, 18-21, 21-15, 14-21.

Malaysia also won bronze in the mixed team event after they fell short to China, 0-3, in the semi-final.