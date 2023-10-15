The Football Association of Malaysia says no other venue in the Klang Valley can accommodate the expected high number of Harimau Malaya supporters.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pestabola Merdeka 2023 final between Malaysia and Tajikistan on Tuesday will go on as planned at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman, in a statement, said the decision was made after technical checks and evaluations found the pitch was suitable for use.

He said although pitch conditions were not satisfactory when the Harimau Malaya squad beat India 4-2 on Friday, FAM was confident that the Stadium Corporation of Malaysia (PSM) and its technical consultants and contractors would be able to restore it by Tuesday.

“Everyone has agreed that the final will continue to be held at the National Stadium, based on the positive development that can be seen in terms of fixing the pitch.

“Harimau Malaya head coach Kim Pan Gon himself has observed the field from a technical point of view and found that it could be used.

“He also felt it would be better for the final to be held at the National Stadium so as not to disturb his team’s focus and preparations,” said Azman.

In the first Pestabola Merdeka match between Harimau Malaya and India on Friday, parts of the pitch at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, with the new Zeon Zoysia-type grass, were uprooted. India’s head coach Igor Stimac was unhappy with the situation.

Azman said the decision to hold the final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium also took into account several other factors and considerations, including logistical aspects involving the secretariat, staff and teams involved.

In addition, he said there was no other venue in the Klang Valley that could accommodate the expected number of Harimau Malaya supporters. More than 10,000 tickets have been sold to date.

“If the final is moved to the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor or the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Terengganu, it would cause problems and difficulties for the loyal Harimau Malaya supporters who have bought tickets because the majority of them are in the Klang Valley,” he said.

Among those who attended the field inspection and meeting today were FAM president Hamidin Amin, PSM chairman Hans Isaac, Pan Gon, as well as PSM board member and secretary-general of the Asian Football Confederation Windsor John.

Pestabola Merdeka is the first tournament to be held at the National Stadium, which has been closed since March for the pitch-upgrading process.