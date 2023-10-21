Lee Zii Jia beat Japan’s Kento Nishimoto 21-18, 21-18 in a 51-minute battle at the Jyske Bank Arena.

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia and men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik progressed to the semifinals of the 2023 Denmark Open in Odense on Friday.

Professional player Zii Jia subdued Japan’s Kento Nishimoto 21-18, 21-18 in a 51-minute battle in the quarterfinals at Jyske Bank Arena.

The Arctic Open champion is scheduled to meet Lee Cheuk Yu of Hong Kong who downed host representative Rasmus Gemke 21-17, 21-12 in another quarterfinal yesterday.

National men’s doubles Aaron-Wooi Yik also moved to the semifinals after disposing of Chinese pair He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu 24-22, 18-21, 21-12.

The tournament fifth seeds, now ranked fourth in the world, will meet Denmark’s Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in tonight’s semifinals.

Earlier, Kim-Anders stopped another national pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-19, 11-21, 21-14 in the quarterfinals yesterday.