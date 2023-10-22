They defeated Indonesians Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana in straight games 21-13, 21-17 in just 33 minutes.

PETALING JAYA: Shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik clinched the men’s doubles title at the Denmark Open badminton championship in Odense, Denmark after defeating Indonesians Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana 21-13, 21-17.

With this, the fifth seeds bagged a prize money of US$62,900 (RM300,100) and chalked up 11,000 BWF points, moving to the top spot in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) ranking.

The Malaysians, the world No 4 pair, took just 33 minutes to overcome Shohibul-Bagas who are ranked 24th. Aaron-Soh have now beaten the Indonesians in all four meetings with the unseeded pair.

The win is especially sweet for the 2022 world champions and 2020 Olympics bronze medallists as they had finished as runners-up at the Indian, Indonesian and China Open tournaments.

The duo played with much confidence in the first set, taking a 11-7 lead within seven minutes. The unseeded Indonesians were no match as they lost the first game 13-21 in 13 minutes.

The second game saw the Indonesians fighting back but the superior Malaysians wrapped the game and match in 20 minutes.

Aaron-Soh created Malaysian badminton history by becoming the first Malaysians to be crowned World Champions in Tokyo last year.