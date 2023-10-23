Ahmad Maslan says for 2023, EPF has allocated RM97 billion, or 83% of its annual allocated funds, for the domestic market.

PETALING JAYA: Domestic investments by the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) are set to reach RM700 billion by the end of the year, says deputy finance minister Ahmad Maslan.

He said until June this year, EPF’s total investments in the domestic market had reached RM665 billion.

“The total investment is expected to increase to RM700 billion by the end of 2023, representing a 9% increase when compared with 2022,” Ahmad said when answering a question in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said from 2018 until 2022, EPF had allocated on average more than 80% of its annual allocated funds to be invested in the domestic market.

For 2023, EPF has allocated RM97 billion — or 83% of its annual allocated funds — for the domestic market.

From 2022 until 2024, EPF’s investments were divided into five classes, with 45.5% going into fixed-income instruments, followed by listed equities (42.5%), real assets (6.0%), private equities (3.0%) and money market instruments (3.0%).

In August, EPF announced a significant rise in its total investment earnings, reaching RM33.19 billion in the first half of 2023.

The increase marks a substantial growth of RM9.44 billion compared with the RM23.75 billion reported in the same period in 2022.