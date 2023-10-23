The national swimmer’s win made up for his failure in the 100m breaststroke event in 2018 in Jakarta.

HANGZHOU: Swimmer Nur Syaiful Zulkafli won the first medal for the Malaysian contingent at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games when he triumphed in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB4 (physical impairment) event today.

Nur Syaiful won the gold medal in a meet-record time of 1:46.78s in the final at the Aquatic Sports Arena.

China’s Yin Wenhong finished second in 1:53.29s while Malaysia’s Zy Lee Kher took bronze in 2:11.80s.

Nur Syaiful’s victory made up for his failure in the same event at the 2018 edition in Jakarta.

“I did not expect to win gold on the first day because this is a tough event. The new record is a surprise too.”

“There is still room for improvement but I’m very happy to make amends for my disappointment at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Para Games,” he told Bernama.