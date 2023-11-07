Companies need more time to form consortiums, explore financing options, says MyHSR Corp.

PETALING JAYA: The request for information (RFI) submission deadline for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project has been extended until Jan 15, 2024, said MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR Corp).

MyHSR Corp said the extension of the deadline, which was originally set at Nov 15, 2023, was due to requests from international and local industry players in recent weeks.

In a press statement today, it said that over 60% of the interested companies have requested for the time extension to form a consortium with potential partners and explore financing options.

“We understand the companies need more time to produce quality proposals for the HSR project, which will be a growth engine and a catalyst for Malaysia’s economic growth,” said MyHSR Corp CEO Nur Ismal Kamal.

On July 27, MyHSR Corp had conducted the RFI briefing for the HSR project, which it said drew more than 700 local and foreign participants.

The KL-Singapore HSR project was revived in July after its earlier termination in January 2021 by the Perikatan Nasional-led government. Subsequently, Malaysia had to pay Singapore RM320 million in compensation following the termination.

MyHSR Corp chairman Fauzi Rahman said in today’s statement the HSR project is a key enabler to the objectives of the Madani economic framework as announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“The project has numerous economic, social, and environmental benefits that would not only improve the country’s long-term competitiveness and sustainability but also ensure equitable regional development and enhance accessibility to our second and third-tier cities,” he added.