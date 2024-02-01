The seven-time Formula 1 champion has reportedly been lined up to replace Spanish driver Carlos Sainz.

LONDON: Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is set for a shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025 as replacement for Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, according to multiple media reports today.

Mercedes and Ferrari declined to comment on the speculation.

Sky Sports television said it understood Mercedes principal Toto Wolff would brief the team before a formal announcement later today.

Hamilton, 39, has been with Mercedes since 2013 and won his first title with McLaren in 2008. His current contract is due to expire at the end of next year.