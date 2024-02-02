SRU president Velayuthan Tan says efforts to seek clarification on the alleged tampering of the audited financial reports had failed.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sabah Rugby Union have decided to stay away from any activities or competitions organised by the national body, Malaysia Rugby (MR), until it responds to allegations about MR’s accounts and the proceedings of the elections last December.

SRU president Velayuthan Tan said that this was to ensure the national body had good governance and integrity.

The former MR deputy president claimed that efforts to seek clarification on the alleged tampering of the audited financial reports and at least RM1 million reportedly siphoned from MR’s bank account have yielded no proper explanation.

“We don’t want to have any part in an organisation that does not show any accountability,” he said at a press conference here today.

MR honorary secretary Fahmy Jalil, when contacted, said: “Either the president (Amir Amri Mohamad) or I will comment further via a statement very soon.”

In December 2022, MR said a police report had been lodged after discovering that a substantial sum of money had been siphoned from their bank account, allegedly by an administration staff, dating back to 2019.

At the MR annual general meeting on Dec 2, Amir Amri was elected as the new president after Shahrul Zaman Yahya opted not to defend his post.

SRU secretary L Ramesh, however, questioned the legitimacy of the Dec 2 AGM, stating at the press conference today that no audited accounts report was presented to the affiliates.

Tan said SRU will continue to host the prestigious 19th Borneo Sevens International Rugby in Sandakan on March 9-10.