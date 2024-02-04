Pandelela Rinong only managed to secure 29th place, while Nur Eilisha Rania Abrar Raj finished in 44th place from the 46 participants. Both did not secure a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

KUALA LUMPUR: Two-time Olympic medallist Pandelela Rinong failed to secure a spot for the women’s 10m platform diving event at the 2024 Paris Olympics after a poor performance at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, today.

Pandelela only managed to secure 29th place with 231.15 points, trailing 204.05 points behind reigning world champion Chen Yuxi (435.20 points) in the event that offered automatic qualification for the Olympics.

Another representative from the country, Nur Eilisha Rania Abrar Raj also missed the Paris qualification list after ending in 44th place from the 46 participants, accumulating 167.55 points.

Only the top 18 divers from the preliminary round advance to the semi-finals scheduled for tomorrow and stay in contention for the 12 Olympic tickets offered in Doha, Qatar. The top 12 divers from the 2023 Fukuoka World Championships had already qualified for Paris while another spot for continental champion is yet to be decided.

Pandelela, 30, who bagged the 10m platform bronze in the 2012 London Olympics and women’s 10m platform synchronised event with Cheong Jun Hoong at the 2016 Rio Games, was hoping for a fifth consecutive Olympics since her debut at the 2008 Beijing edition.

Despite missing the qualification in the individual event, Pandelela still has a chance to make amends in the women’s 10m platform synchronised event, when she partners Nur Dhabitah Sabri on Tuesday.

Four Olympic places are offered for the synchronised event in Doha.