Frederick Tan, who previously worked with Lee Chong Wei, will start work on Feb 23.

SHAH ALAM: The Badminton Association of Malaysia is bringing in psychologist Frederick Tan to help boost the confidence and mental strength of national players ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in July and August.

Tan will begin work on Feb 23 to help build the players’ willpower, said Michelle Chai, administrative director of Academy Badminton Malaysia.

She said psychological services were already being provided by the National Sports Institute. “Now BAM has its own expert who is primed for the Road To Gold programme” to win Malaysia’s first gold in the Olympics.

Chai said the well-being and welfare of the players are very important and are taken into account in every decision made by the governing body.

She said players have different reactions to their outings to competitions in foreign countries. “Some players might be mentally affected because it is a different (environment),” she said.

“Their mental tenacity is important. Some players will say they are game to try but some may not (be mentally tough).”

Academy coaching director Rexy Mainaky hoped Tan could hold individual meetings with players on the RTG programme.

Among those in the programme are top men’s doubles pair and 2022 world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah, mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and men’s singles player Ng Tze Yong.

“If we don’t work out the players’ thinking (for the Olympics), what to achieve, whatever we do in training, is not going to work,” Rexy said.

It is understood that Tan has previously worked with national badminton champion Lee Chong Wei.