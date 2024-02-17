The youth and sports minister says she was satisfied with the explanations given by national divers Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri.

PETALING JAYA: Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh has urged national divers, coaches, and the Malaysian Swimming Federation to improve aspects of their communication.

According to Bernama, she said this is crucial to avoid a recurrence of what transpired following the failure of the national diving team to qualify for the Olympics at the recent World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Yeoh said she was satisfied with the explanations given by national divers Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri at a meeting yesterday.

She said she would also meet with the swimming federation and diving coaches about why the national divers did not qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Pandelela had reportedly said “an issue” that troubled the diving team resulted in their poor performance. In response, MSF secretary-general Andy Low accused her of making excuses to cover up her failure in Doha.

Pandelela has since said that her comment regarding alleged interference from an “entity” was misinterpreted by the media.

Dhabitah reportedly said a tricep injury on the first day of training in Doha had hampered her performance at the world meet.

Pandelela and Dhabitah failed to earn a ticket to the Olympics after finishing 12th in the 10m platform synchronised diving event in Doha last week. To qualify for the Olympics, they needed to finish in the top four.

The men’s pair of Ooi Tza Lian-Syafiq Puteh were also eliminated after finishing 23rd in the individual 3m springboard event.

The sole Malaysian diver to book a ticket to Paris is Bertrand Rhodict Lises through the 10m individual platform event.