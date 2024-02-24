KUALA LUMPUR: National track cyclists Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Nurul Izzah Izzati Asri did the country proud by winning a bronze medal each in the men’s and women’s sprint events at the Asian track cycling championships in New Delhi, India, today.

Shah Firdaus beat Taiwan rider Shih Feng Kang 2-0 in the bronze medal race according to the results website. He had failed to make the final when he was beaten 0-2 by China’s Li Zhiwei, in the semifinals. Shah Firdaus was winner of the keirin silver at the UCI track Nations Cup in Cairo, Egypt, last March,

Nurul Izzah Izzati defeated Japanese rider Aki Sakai (2-0) for the bronze after losing to China’s Tong Mengqi 0-2 in the semi-finals.