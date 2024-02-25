She overcame China’s Tong Mengqi in the women’s keirin final in New Delhi, while another Malaysian cyclist, Anis Amira Rosidi, secured the bronze medal.

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Asri created a sensation by ending a 12-year gold drought in the women’s keirin event for Malaysia at the 2024 Asian track cycling championships in New Delhi, India, today.

The 20-year-old rider mustered a powerful performance to overcome China’s Tong Mengqi who took silver while another Malaysian cyclist, Anis Amira Rosidi, secured the bronze medal.

Nurul Izzah’s success on the fifth day of the championship saw her adding more medals to her collection after winning bronze in the women’s sprint event on Friday and silver in the women’s team sprint alongside Anis Amira and Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan on Wednesday.

The last time Malaysia won gold in the women’s keirin was at the 2012 championships held in Cheras through Fatehah Mustapa.

In the men’s keirin event, Ridwan Sahrom could only secure fifth place, while Kento Yamasaki from Japan clinched gold, followed by Li Zhiwei from China with silver, and bronze for Tsun Ho Yung from Hong Kong.

Another Malaysian, Shah Firdaus Sahrom, failed to qualify for the keirin final and finished seventh in the seventh-ninth place race.

The national para-cycling squad dominated the podium positions for both the men’s and women’s tandem sprint B (visually impaired) competitions.

Ahmad Ahlami Mohamadi, accompanied by his pilot Khairul Adha, secured gold by defeating their teammates, Khairul Hazwan Wahab assisted by Muhd Arly Qhairant Amran, with a score of 2-0.

In the women’s tandem B sprint, Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais, with her pilot Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan, took goldwith a 2-0 victory over Nur Suraiya Muhamad Zamri, who won silver with the assistance of Nurul Suhada Zainal.