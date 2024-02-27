PETALING JAYA: Property tycoon Danny Tan’s Tropicana Corporation Bhd appears to be on the road to recovery after it narrowed its net loss for the year ended Dec 31, 2023 (FY2023) to RM174.2 million from RM435.6 million in FY2022.

The property developer’s full-year revenue jumped 60.7% to RM1.51 billion from RM942.6 million in the preceding year, the group said in its filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The increased revenue was attributed to higher progress billings across key projects in the Klang Valley, Southern and Northern Regions coupled with the completion of land disposals in Kota Kemuning, Kajang and Genting Highlands for a total consideration of RM205.6 million.

Its property investment, recreation and resort segment also saw a significant improvement including an increase in the occupancy rates of the hotels owned by the group.’

For its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2023 (Q4 FY2023), Tropicana posted a net loss of RM158.9 million from a loss of RM314.4 million a year earlier. Quarterly revenue surged 109.7%, or RM204.3 million, to RM390.5 million from RM186.2 million a year ago.

No dividend was declared for the quarter and the full-year.

The losses in FY2023 include the provision of foreseeable losses and share of losses from its 30%-owned associate company, the group said in an accompanying statement.

Its cost rationalisation measures saw a reduction of general and administrative expenses during the quarter under review, which resulted in a lower loss.

“Tropicana’s ongoing initiatives to monetise its landbank and investment property, as well as its cost rationalisation exercise are aimed at improving the group’s financial position.

“We are confident that Tropicana will continue to strengthen its market presence and contribute to its future earnings supported by our high unbilled sales of RM2.5 billion and strong RM1.4 billion property sales recorded across Malaysia,” it said.

The group said this was complemented by its seven upcoming developments worth an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM4 billion in 2024. Tropicana’s landbank spans 1,842 acres, with a total potential GDV of approximately RM120 billion.

Tropicana was founded by the 68-year-old Tan, the group executive vice-chairman, in 1979. Forbes lists him at No 31 in its Malaysia’s 50 Richest list with a net worth of US$635 million (RM3.02 billion) as of May 2023. He is the brother of Berjaya Group’s founder Vincent Tan.

In a bourse filing yesterday, Tropicana announced that Tan’s son and managing director Dion Tan, 33, has been redesignated as a non-executive director. No reason was given for the redesignation.

Interestingly, his eldest son Dickson, 42, was the deputy group CEO until he resigned in 2020 for health-related reasons, according to Forbes.

Tropicana shares ended 1 sen or 0.8% lower at RM1.26, valuing the group at RM2.9 billion.