The Malaysia Aviation Group managing director says the airline is focused instead on its commitment to nation-building and operational independence.

LANGKAWI: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, said it currently has no plans for mergers with, or acquisition of, any airlines.

MAG managing director Izham Ismail said although merging with another airline could offer benefits such as network synergy, brand enhancement and improved geographical positioning, there were no discussions with shareholders about such a move.

“If Malaysia Airlines continues to soar for the next five to seven years and wants to have a far greater network, especially in Europe or North America, that conversation could potentially arise.

“At this time, there is no (such) conversation,” he said during a question-and-answer session at Routes Asia 2024, hosted by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd and Tourism Malaysia.

Izham said the airline was instead focused on its commitment to nation-building and operational independence.

“(Mergers) has to be for the right reasons. Malaysia Airlines’s second biggest priority is nation-building. The airline aims to be profitable, but must not lose focus of its duty to the country.

“Selling your soul will dilute the objective of nation-building as other shareholders might have different interests,” he said.