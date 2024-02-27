The 87-year-old monarch had been on a private trip to the southeast Asian country.

OSLO: Norway’s King Harald has been hospitalised in Malaysia for an infection, the Norwegian royal household said in a statement today.

“His majesty the king has fallen ill during his holiday stay in Malaysia, and is hospitalised there, with an infection. The king receives good care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel,” the royal household said.

King Harald has been Norway’s ceremonial head of state since 1991 and is Europe’s oldest living monarch.

He has repeatedly been hospitalised with infections in recent years, and has also undergone heart surgery.

Crown Prince Haakon presides in his father’s absence.